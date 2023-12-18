Project for professionalisation of more than 4,000 maternal assistants, deemed a success (Family minister)

The project that has led to the professionalisation of more than 4,000 maternal assistants in our country is a success, said Family minister Natalia Intotero, quoted in a government press release.

She participated, on Monday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, in the closing conference of the project "TEAM-UP: Progress in the quality of alternative child care", an event organized by the Ministry of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities, through the National Authority for the Protection of Child's Rights and Adoption (ANPDCA), agerpres reports.

The project was co-financed by the European Social Fund, through the Operational Programme Human Capital 2014-2020, and implemented by ANPDCA as beneficiary, in partnership with the 47 General Directorates for Social Assistance and Child Protection at the level of counties and Bucharest's districts.

"TEAM-UP: Progress in the quality of alternative care for children" is the largest project in the field of social services, with a funding of more than 500 million euros and, at the same time, one of the most important in terms of investment in human resources, according to the press release."The project was aimed at increasing the quality of the social assistance system and the number of community-based maternal assistants by introducing tools and procedures and improving the level of competence of the professionals in the system," the source says.The press release also presents other notable results of the project, besides the development of a nationwide maternal care network, consisting of 4,000 maternal assistants who have cared for over 7,000 children during this period.