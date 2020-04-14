Protection of population, goods, ensured with priority during state of emergency period

Protection of population and goods will be ensured with priority during the state of emergency period, on Tuesday said President Klaus Iohannis, after announcing he has prolonged the state of emergency for another 30 days, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and detailed some of the measures provided by the decree.

"In the field of justice, the work of the tribunals continues only in cases of special urgency. In the field of transport and infrastructure, the Government sets out the specific conditions for the provision of transport, passenger and freight services, so as to ensure the protection of the population and goods as a priority. I also stipulated in the decree that providers of electronic communications services have an obligation to ensure the integrity of electronic communications networks and to avoid possible traffic disruption situations in public electronic communications networks," the president stressed.

Iohannis added that these are mandatory measures to overcome, with as few losses as possible, the serious crisis in which we find ourselves".

"We all want to regain the life we had before this pandemic broke out, but how quickly this happens depends only on compliance with these restrictions. There are measures that temporarily affect some of our rights and freedoms, but that save lives," the president asserted.