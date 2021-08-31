 
     
Protest action in front of Ministry of Environment to ban forest exploitation in the national parks

The Declic Community organizes on Tuesday a protest action in front of the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forestry (MMAP) requesting the prohibition of forest exploitation in the national parks.

Community members will bring before the ministry the "victims" of the logging in national parks. Numerous stumps, life-size replicas of the remains of the cut trees, will be placed at the entrance to the ministry's headquarters, with the message: ''The disaster in the national parks can no longer be overlooked!.''

The protest action will be followed by a meeting with Minister Tanczos Barna who will receive on this occasion the petition signed by over 28,000 people.

