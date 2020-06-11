PSD agrees, in principle, with September 27 as date for local elections

The interim chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Thursday that the Social Democrats, too, agree, in principle, with the date of September 27 for organizing the local elections.

"We have an extension to the mandates of local elected officials until November 1 [in the draft law submitted to Parliament - e.n.]. In principle, we also agree with the date of September 27 [for the local elections - e.n.]. We have a single problem, because we don't understand the messages coming from the Government - an extension by 30 days [of the state of alert - e.n.] is requested, this means until July 15. If we look at the calendar, we are already entering the period of signature collection. I believe the Government should decide once and for all: there is a pandemic, there isn't a pandemic, we have elections, we don't have elections, because we're fluttering some date and some scenarios without explaining to people, because it's not a simple matter of announcing a date, it means electoral campaign, respecting the law, gathering signatures, submitting candidacies," said Ciolacu in a press conference at the end of the meeting of the National Permanent Bureau meeting.

He added that he awaits the motivation of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) in order to know clearly who will set the date of the elections - the Government or the Parliament.

"From the CCR release I saw that both the Government and the Parliament could," he addred.