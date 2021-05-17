PSD chair announces meeting with PM on Monday to discuss PNRR

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated, on Sunday evening, at private broadcaster Antena 3, that he will discuss on Monday with Prime Minister Florin Citu on the topic of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

He added that the meeting was established the past days, during a discussion with the Prime Minister on the PNRR, after the latter called the former on the phone.

"With Mr. Citu, it was a very brief discussion, that I will be contacted and we will have a discussion this coming week. The call came following the demands of the European commissioners and the President of the Commission. (...) It was decided that we will see each other to talk about the PNRR. It was decided that we will talk tomorrow and set the date and location to meet," said Ciolacu.

The PSD leader mentioned that it's out of the question for the Prime Minister to not come with the PNRR in Parliament before going to Brussels.

"I have announced very clearly, if the PNRR goes straight to Brussels, without being presented and without having a serious discussion on principles and on the access mechanisms for these funds, the PSD will enter a parliamentary strike. The discussion held in Brussels was a very clear one, once the presentation and once the discussion on the PNRR on points, to see which are the reforms. We have also, in what regards the administration and the national gas infrastructure program [PSD proposals to the PNRR - e.n.]. It's out of the question for Moldova's Motorway to not be included in the PNRR," said the PSD head.