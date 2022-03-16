PSD Chairman reports fulfillment of NRRP milestones under Social Democrat ministers' watch

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday at the Palace of Parliament that the Social Democrat ministers have fulfilled the milestones assigned to them under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP).

Asked if, in his opinion, the Liberal ministers are behind schedule with their part of the targets, Marcel Ciolacu answered: "It's not for me to judge, the deadlines were laid out in the NRRP and pledged to by the National Liberal Party, not by PSD, when it was at rule with USR."

The Social Democratic Party asked today the Liberal leadership to urgently call to talks the Liberal ministers who are lagging behind in meeting the NRRP milestones set for March 31, 2022.

"On top of the list is precisely the Ministry of European Investments and Projects, which has 5 milestones in the works, followed by the Education Ministry, the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism, the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization, and the Justice Ministry, with 3 milestones still in progress. Of the 24 milestones to be closed at the end of the first quarter, three quarters of the delays are in the Liberals' backyard," informs a Wednesday release.

According to the cited source, "PSD can provide to the colleagues in the government the NRRP expertise of its working group created early this year, because the results prove this approach is extremely efficient."