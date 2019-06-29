PSD Congress/ Dancila: It's our moment to prove we are team with best solutions

The Social Democrat Party (PSD) interim chair, Viorica Dancila, stated, on Saturday, that the PSD had the governments with the best results for Romanians and it is time for the current team of the party to show that they have the best solutions.

"It's our time to prove once more that we are the team with the best solutions. More than ever, it is time for the PSD to prove that it has the strength to respond correctly to the expectations of society. (...) We will have meaningful, constructive, transparent debates and I wish for these to take place under the banner of decency, respect and good faith. (...) The history of the past 30 years shows us that the PSD had the governments with the best results for Romanians and that each time we had to repair what others destroyed, eliminate the injustices brought to people, bring stability in the lives of Romanians, and reconcile social partners," Dancila said at the extraordinary congress of the PSD.