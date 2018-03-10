PSD Congress / Dragnea proposes that Bucharest be linked to Sofia, Budapest, Belgrade, Chisinau via motorways

PSD Chair Liviu Dragnea has proposed on Saturday carrying out major infrastructure projects to connect Bucharest, via motorways and high-speed railways, to Sofia, Budapest, Belgrade and Chisinau.

"Apart from the objectives already set out in the Master Plan of Transport, I propose that we finish the discussions that have already begun, namely, to link Bucharest, via motorways and highways, to Sofia, Belgrade, Budapest and Chisinau. And for these projects there is wish, there is also acceptability, and it seems that there may be funding, as well. It takes only courage. Also, Otopeni Airport and Constanta Port must undergo an extensive process of modernization and expansion. Even if a country that has a developed port will get upset, Constanta Port must become the main gateway to Europe, commercially," Dragnea said at the extraordinary Congress of the PSD.In the context, he advocated the need for infrastructure investments, adding that Romania needs a "huge infusion of capital to allow us an investment leap in the short term."