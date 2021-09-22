PSD delegation in EP requests priority debate regarding increasing energy prices

The delegation of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the European Parliament requested a priority debate, with a resolution, during the plenary session in October, regarding the increase of energy prices, a "major" existing problem at the level of the European Union.

"The PSD MEPs have placed emphasis on the necessity for a concrete European plan, to be based on the identification of quick solutions to diminish the effects of an eventual lack of energy resources and even food resources, generated by the current price increase wave," shows a press release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES by the Social Democrats.

According to the PSD MEPs, the importance of this matter will grow "even more" as the cold season approaches."In Romania, the situation is alarming, being one of the main public concerns, as is the case in Spain, Italy and many other countries of the European Union. The current context will become harder to bear for families with lower incomes, but also for SMEs. This is the reason for which we are requesting a debate with resolution, for October 1, titled - 'European solutions regarding the increase in energy prices: a path to follow in combating energy poverty.' Through this demarche expect the European Commission to present additional solutions, rapid and concrete, to respond thus to the risks Romania and many other EU member-states face," said the PSD representatives.They recalled that the Legislative Package "Fit for 55", which comprises the measures proposed by the European Commission to reduce by 55 pct carbon emissions until 2030, was recently in debate during the Strasbourg plenary session and will also require a series of other discussions."'Fit for 55' is extremely necessary and important, but must be accompanied by active compensatory measures addressed directly to vulnerable citizens, as well as SMEs, in order for the impoverishment of people to not be accentuated. There is need, maybe more than ever, for a joint effort of member-states, so that no European citizens be left behind and the ecological transition be done in a sustainable manner," the PSD MEPs mentioned. AGERPRES