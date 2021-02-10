PSD deputies ask for Health minister's resignation for incoherence, lack of professionalism and commitment

The Social Democratic Party (PSD, opposition) deputies are demanding the resignation of Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu in the simple motion they tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, on the grounds that in the time that has elapsed since his investiture they have seen "so much incoherence, lack of professionalism and commitment as has not been seen in the last 30 years", according to AGERPRES.

The simple motion is called 'Incompetence and lack of commitment kill! Vlad Voiculescu, a danger to the Romanians' health and life'.

In the text, the Social-Democrats point out that in a month and a half, the time that has elapsed since the swearing-in of the Minister of Health, they have seen "so much incoherence, lack of professionalism and commitment as has not been seen in the last 30 years".

"Casualties, hospitals in flames, chaos in vaccination, disorder in the public health system and lies in testing and reporting! And much indifference, indolence, arrogance and defiance on the part of the one who should have as his main concern the health and safety of the citizens! (...) It's already too much! This minister has become a real danger to the health of Romanians," the motion reads and calls for Vlad Voiculescu to leave office.

According to the motion, two months after the tragedy at Piatra Neamt hospital and after another tragedy, in Bucharest, at Matei Bals Epidemiological Institute, a tragedy in which 17 patients lost their lives, Voiculescu admits "serenely" that he did nothing that he claimed must be done urgently when he was in opposition.

The Social-Democrats state that this simple motion does not put health or health care system in the bench of the defendants, but "criticizes the obvious lack of performance of the minister responsible for the Romanians' health and life".

The PSD deputies argue that the Minister of Health could have done more in the 50 days he has held the government chair.

"As for the major public health crisis caused by COVID-19 in Romania, four pressing problems should have been on the table of the Minister of Health on the first day of his mandate. And they had to be resolved immediately! Not in a month! Not next year! Actual figures on Romanians infected daily with SARS CoV-2 and regaining control over the pandemic by changing the testing strategy, knowledge of the situation of the Romanian population by resuming sero-prevalence studies, interrupted in September 2020, management of congestion and risks for patients in the ICUs and wards treating COVID-19 patients, adoption of measures to reduce the significant mortality caused by COVID-19, the protection of exhausted medical personnel directly involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients and the mobilization of public health professionals. But... none of these was a priority for Mr Voiculescu," the text reads.

The initiators further maintain that the success of the anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign is the essential condition for Romania to return to the normality of economic and social life, however, once at the helm of the ministry, "Vlad Voiculescu has consistently undermined the national strategy already approved".

The Social-Democrats also rebuke Voiculescu for having "conflicting stances regarding the opening of schools and economic activities".