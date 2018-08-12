PSD: Instead of being the elected one to unite (us), Iohannis chooses to become the Divider

The Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, claims that President of Romania Klaus Iohannis has allowed himself to "encourage anarchic, anti-PSD and anti-governmental street protests," urging him "to show responsibility, behave and act as president of the Romanians, to contribute to the consolidation of democratic rights and liberties, of a genuine rule of law."

"The country now, in the Greater Union Centennial, is more disunited than ever, as intolerance is at its highest, and vile language, violent attitudes and behaviours reach violent forms in the streets against the institutions of the Romanian state. The President of Romania, Klaus Werner Iohannis, is the main culprit for the current state of the Romanian society. Now, after his latest incitements to social anarchy and freightening the public authority, it is even more evident that Iohannis did not want, or did not know or could not be the president of all Romanians, an institutional moderator, a neutral arbiter of the Constitution. On the contrary, instead of being the elected one that unites (us), Iohannis chooses to become the Divider," PSD said in a press statement released on Monday.

According to the Social Democrats, Iohannis "allowed himself as president to encourage anarchic, anti-PSD and anti-governmental street protests."

"This is how violent people, bent on destruction, felt justified to commit excesses both in public remarks behaviours and attitudes, and to hijack and confiscate street demonstrations for their obscure interests. In such context freight with violence the protest of August 10 occurred that had no organisers, because they had withdrawn, and no necessary authorisations, although initially all data pointed to it being completely legal. It is now obvious that the political supporters of Iohannis got involved in the organization, encouraging rude and obscene rhetoric and attitudes. The entire force scenario is similar to the one that preceded the resignation of Prime Minister Ponta and the installation of 'his government,' the technocratic government headed by Ciolos, nicknamed the 'zero' government for its complete lack of performance."

"It is inconceivable that instead of support from the country's president - to whom the active soldiers, police officers and gendarmes have pledged allegiance - they receive accusations and their authority and credibility is undermined... and by his express demand that prosecutors investigate them for their actions of defence and reaction against violent protestors, Iohannis not only humiliates the law enforcement people, but he also scares them and weakens the determination of organisations that are vital in interventions to defend public peace. Nowhere and never before did a President in office act against the law and internal stability as the incumbent president of Romania has been doing," according to PSD.

"PSD urges President Iohannis to show responsibility, behave and act as President of the Romanians, contribute to the consolidation of democratic rights and liberties and of a genuine state of law, to support the country's development in full good faith and fairness towards the freely expressed popular will. PSD calls for full political stability of the country being secured and it sees as anti-national any attempt to undermine the current parliamentary majority exercising governance," according to the PSD statement.