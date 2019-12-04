PSD interim chair Ciolacu: Badalau lost his positions at central level in PSD, he wasn't expelled

The interim chair of the PSD (Social Democratic Party), Marcel Ciolacu, stated at the end of the National Executive Committee meeting of this party, on Wednesday evening, that Niculae Badalau was not expelled from the party and no one will be expelled as long as he is interim chair. The leader of PSD Giurgiu was sanctioned instead by being stripped of all his positions held at the central level of the party.

"At the beginning of the Executive Committee, it was one of the priorities to discuss the unfortunate, serious mistake of my colleague Niculae Badalau. A sanction was voted, and he is no longer part of any central leadership of the party, following the organisation from Giurgiu to have its own discussions. For the county organisations still need to be independent. I don't know if it is sufficient or not, but what I know is that the Social Democratic Party's image suffered a lot because of that statement. Even if he explained to us the context in which he made that statement," said Ciolacu.The interim leader of the PSD has specified the decision that Badalau should no longer be part of any central management board was taken on his proposal."I am not the daddy of this party (...) But as long as I will be interim chair, no one will be expelled from the party. But we might have suspensions, from now on" added Marcel Ciolacu.