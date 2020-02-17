PSD leader Ciolacu meets Frans Timmermans, Serghei Stanishev, receives support assurances

At the meetings this Monday with European Commission Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans, and with President of the Party of European Socialists, Sergei Stanishev, acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said that he clarified the issues of the past and that the two European officials assured him of their support for PSD and for the party's efforts.

Ciolacu, who is on a working visit to Brussels, wrote on Facebook that the new European Green Pact, the future EU budget and allocations for Romania, as well as the European minimum wage were on the agenda of talks.

The Social Democratic leader is scheduled to meet President of the European Parliament David Maria Sassoli later in the day.