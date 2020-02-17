 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PSD leader Ciolacu meets Frans Timmermans, Serghei Stanishev, receives support assurances

stiripesurse.ro
Marcel Ciolacu Paul Stănescu Ciolacu Stănescu

At the meetings this Monday with European Commission Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans, and with President of the Party of European Socialists, Sergei Stanishev, acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said that he clarified the issues of the past and that the two European officials assured him of their support for PSD and for the party's efforts.

Ciolacu, who is on a working visit to Brussels, wrote on Facebook that the new European Green Pact, the future EU budget and allocations for Romania, as well as the European minimum wage were on the agenda of talks.

The Social Democratic leader is scheduled to meet President of the European Parliament David Maria Sassoli later in the day.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.