PSD leader: Inflation still heavily affected by energy price

The energy price is still heavily weighing on inflation, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday, noting also that the companies have not yet managed to settle their subsidy chapter.

"Inflation - at almost almost 42 percent - I took a look at the statistical figures, is still heavily affected by the price of energy because companies didn't manage to integrate all the subsidies. If the Energy Ministry closes this chapter, inflation might go down a bit, and then we will have to face the inflation coming from the euro area," Ciolacu said at the PSD headquarters when asked how he comments on Romania's record inflation surge to 13.8 percent.Ciolacu said that a decline in inflation depends on "how well the Energy Ministry will do in the next period", adding that the governing coalition is seeking new solutions to support the low-income population."First of all, there's a package to support the Romanians about to be implemented and we are looking for other solutions in the next period. (...) I think it is best to finalize our discussions and collect all the figures within the government, then we will take the political decision which we will most certainly announce to the media, together with the Prime Minister, for everyone to know. I think we need to come up with certain measures," Ciolacu said. AGERPRES