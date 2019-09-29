PSD MEPs voice strong support for Rovana Plumb for European transport commissioner

Romania's MEPs in the S&D Group in the European Parliament are strongly supporting their colleague Rovana Plumb, Romania's transport commissioner-designate.

"The MEPs in the Romanian S&D delegation believe that Rovana Plumb is in an unprecedented situation created by backstage politicking that has thrown the validation process of her candidacy in an area of procedural confusion. President of the European Parliament David Sassoli has invited the Committee on Legal Affairs of the EP to come up with solutions to what they argue are 'unclear things' in this case, in order for the process of validating Rovana Plumb to go beyond the preliminary phase," the Social Democratic Party (PSD) said Sunday in a press statement.The PSD MEPs say that under the Rules of Procedure of the European Parliament, the Legal Committee should have made a series of recommendations to help the candidate to resolve any unclear things."The recommendations can go as far as telling the candidate to give up assets or actions that would create potential conflicts of interest or find financial solutions to settle any potential conflict. Ultimately, the JURI Committee may even suggest changing the portfolio. None of these steps has been taken so far. As a result, the committee's meeting on Monday can bring all the necessary clarifications to Romania and Hungary's commissioners designate."According to the MEPs, Plumb is "a serious and well-versed candidate with an innovative vision for the future of transport in the European Union." The press statement is signed by MEPs Carmen-Gabriela Avram, Iulian-Claudiu Manda, Cristian-Vasile Terhes, Dan Nica, Maria Grapini, Tudor Ciuhodaru and Adrian-Dragos Benea.