PSD not to express views on referendum until finding out question to be consulted upon

The Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) announces that they will not express any views on "the referendum aimed at" by President Klaus Iohannis until the latter issues the question he wishes to address in this poll.

"Today Iohannis did not say anything new about the referendum, so there is nothing to say about it. It is probably just an April Fools' joke, because Parliament was already consulted on this topic two years ago, and PSD lawmakers voted in favor of the referendum. It is clear that Iohannis' intention is only to shift the focus of the debate. Instead of having a debate about the economy, the Romanians' incomes, how to defend Romania in the European Parliament, Iohannis insists on steering away the electorate's attention to topics related to Justice. The president accuses PSD of insisting on the issue of justice, but in reality Iohannis is the one who insists that this issue be brought to the forefront of the public agenda," the PSD statement maintains.

According to the Social Democrats, "it is clear that Iohannis uses Justice as an electoral Trojan horse which he wants to enter the voters' consciousness with, in order to determine a vote in his favour and in favour of the party he supports, and a brutal attempt to manipulate the electorate."

"We will not play Iohannis' games and in the campaign for the elections to the European Parliament we will continue to talk about matters of maximum interest to the voters: raising income, increasing the salaries of medical doctors and teachers, investing in health care, bringing European funds to Romania, and how Romania's interest must be defended by the future MEPs. The President is not in a position to warn either the Government or Parliament - two fundamental institutions resulting from the citizens' vote.The issuance of emergency ordinances is currently the only way for the Government to avoid the repeated blockages of President Iohannis," shows PSD.

According to the press release, in just three years of mandate, Iohannis has blocked the laws issued by Parliament through 56 complaints to the Constitutional Court, "misusing this prerogative conferred on him by the Constitution.