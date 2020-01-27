 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PSD opposing PNL's attempt to turn healthcare programmes private

Spitalul Universitar de Urgenta Bucuresti
spital

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) is opposing a draft launched by the National Liberal Party (PNL) to privatise healthcare programmes, arguing that health is a constitutional right for all citizens, not just for those on a high income.

"PSD is categorically opposing the draft launched by PNL on the privatisation of healthcare programmes. Health is a constitutional right guaranteed for all citizens, not just for those on a high income, as PNL wants. So that everybody understand: privatising public healthcare programmes means the budget for more expensive or emergency treatments will be shared with privately operated hospitals. So, obviously, less money will be left at public hospitals," according to a post on PSD's Facebook page.

The Social-Democrats claim that "there will be fewer patients who will be able to get treated free of charge in public hospitals as increasingly more patients will have to get treated for money in privately operated clinics or hospitals."

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.