PSD opposing PNL's attempt to turn healthcare programmes private

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) is opposing a draft launched by the National Liberal Party (PNL) to privatise healthcare programmes, arguing that health is a constitutional right for all citizens, not just for those on a high income.

"PSD is categorically opposing the draft launched by PNL on the privatisation of healthcare programmes. Health is a constitutional right guaranteed for all citizens, not just for those on a high income, as PNL wants. So that everybody understand: privatising public healthcare programmes means the budget for more expensive or emergency treatments will be shared with privately operated hospitals. So, obviously, less money will be left at public hospitals," according to a post on PSD's Facebook page.The Social-Democrats claim that "there will be fewer patients who will be able to get treated free of charge in public hospitals as increasingly more patients will have to get treated for money in privately operated clinics or hospitals."

AGERPRES