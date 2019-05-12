PSD's Dragnea announces increase of subsidies and VAT reduction for vegetable growers

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) Liviu Dragnea announced on Sunday the increase of subsidies and the VAT deduction for vegetable growers so that in five or six years we will "eat made in Romania."

"The tomato program provides for a 3,000-euro subsidy per one thousand square meters. We have also announced what the extension of this program which is already drafted entails. We will grant subsidies for the acquisition of heating stations so as to cover the winter months, both for solariums and greenhouses. For those who will come out with tomatoes from 1 December to 1 May, that is early, they will receive a subsidy of 6,000 euro. Those who will come out with tomatoes after 1 May, as they have now, will receive 4,000 euro, not 3,000 euro. So there is an increase here," the PSD leader told private broadcaster Antena 3.

He specified that the program will be extended to six other types of vegetables - green pepper, cayenne pepper, sweet and chili pepper and bell pepper, cucumbers and eggplants, where 1,000 euro per one thousand square meters will be allocated at the beginning of the program.

"Also, this year, because the weather was not very good for solariums, the deadline until which they are expected to come with the two tons of production is extended until June 15, so that no vegetable grower loses that subsidy. We will grant bank facilities for those who will start building their solariums, as information has already begun to come in that more and more Romanians and especially young people want to build their solariums and we need to help them get started, because once you get into the program, the business will become very profitable and we will have bigger chances every year that goes by that we eat made in Romania," Dragnea said.

He also said that VAT on organic products and traditional Romanian products will drop from 9 percent to 5 percent.

"The 'Romanian Tomato' program, that we launched in 2017, resulted in 90,000 extra tons of Romanian tomatoes being produced in two years, that is, in 2018. We still have potential and we want to fill it. This year there will surely be 100,000 tons of Romanian tomatoes, as compared to what used to be in 2016, included. At this rate - starting with next year the program doubling the subsidy and solarium heating will become operational - I believe that in two-three years, the ratio between foreign and Romanian tomatoes will tip very, very strongly in favour of Romanian tomatoes, in such a way that in five or six years only the tomatoes that are tastier than the Romanian tomatoes will come in. But I do not think that it can be tastier anywhere in the world, because nobody has our land," the PSD leader added.