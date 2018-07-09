PSD's Dragnea: Discussions concerning the president's suspension will continue within the party

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea announced Monday that discussions concerning suspending president Klaus Iohannis will continue within the party and coalition.

He said in a press conference that he received on the phone news about the revocation of the chief-prosecutor of National Anticorruption Directorate's (DNA), Laura Codruta Kovesi, saying though that the delay of this decision is not the only reason that would bring about the president's suspension."The news about the revocation I received on the phone (...) President Iohannis revoked Ms. Kovesi after 30 days. I don't think that he did it just for the sake of respecting the Constitution, but rather due to pressures generated by personal calculations, probably, but talks about suspending were not generated by this breach of the Constitution, but rather by a complex of constitutional deviations of the president. One example alone - the fact that he made a habit in blocking nearly all laws from Parliament and almost every initiative of the Government if he is a part of the process. Discussions of suspending will continue in the party and we will discuss it in the coalition as well", PSD chairman declared.According to him, the suspension of the head of state is a very serious discussion.Referring to president Iohannis' decision of revoking the chief prosecutor of the DNA, the PSD chairman said that "had it been an honest endeavor, "the head of state would not have held it for 30 days on the public agenda"."It is a very serious discussion, one that we must have calmly, in a very serious manner, this not a mockery, but, unfortunately, the president has shown for a long time that he does not respect the Constitution, that he no longer respects his attributions, he no longer has the strength to be a president above the parties, a president without partisan interests, a president that should be a mediator between the state's powers and that leads to many jams - threats to the Prime Minister and many other gestures and actions of the president. I believe that the decision (in the case of Kovesi, ed. n) was taken because if he wanted to make that decision from the beginning, no one would have stopped him, kindergarten children would probably not have believed that you need 30 days to read to Court's decision - you needn't to read the whole motivation either. So, had it been an honest endeavor, he would have made it from the start, would not have kept this topic for 30 days on the public agenda. And I repeat, with him infringing on the Constitution, [he could've done it] the next moment, since the CCR decision was published in the Official Journal. So there was also urging to not respect the CCR's [Constitutional Court] decisions. Going along with the elementary logic, there were probably personal pressures that occurred, personal calculations. I have no way of knowing. But, since he did not do what he was supposed to do, he could have criticized it, it means that something happened along the way", Chamber of Deputies speaker detailed.