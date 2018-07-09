PSD's Dragnea: I am not reserved in the option of having 300 MPs, on the contrary

Chamber of Deputies speaker Liviu Dragnea said on Monday that he is not reserved in supporting a Parliament with 300 members, specifying that this is not a closed subject.

"I am not reserved concerning the choice of 300 MPs, on the contrary (...) It is not a closed subject (...) The idea of having a smaller number of MPs is an idea which I liked when it was discussed (...) We will speak about this", Dragnea declared, in Parliament.Senator Traian Basescu said on Monday that president Klaus Iohannis chose correctly when he applied the Constitutional Court of Romania's (CCR) decision in the case of Laura Codruta Kovesi, specifying that it remains to be seen if the CCR decision, through which the referendum was validated to reduce the number of MPs to 300, will be respected."President Iohannis chose correctly, applying the CCR's decision and revoking Laura Codruta Kovesi. It remains to be seen if those who imperatively asked president Iohannis to respect the CCR's decision are also willing to apply the Court's decision, through which the referendum that reduced the number of MPs to 300. Come on, boys, a little courage. 300", wrote former president Traian Basescu, Monday, on Facebook, referring to the fact that in 2009 there was a referendum launched so that Parliament can become unicameral and have 300 MPs".