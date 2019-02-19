PSD'S Dragnea on proposal of ministers: If Iohannis refuses, we might make a firmer decision

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Liviu Dragnea on Tuesday evening stated that, in case President Klaus Iohannis refuses the two proposals made by the leadership of the party for the portfolios of Regional Development and Transportation, the party will make a new "firmer decision."

"We decided and if he refuses, which seems quite exaggerated, we will meet again and maybe make a firmer decision," Dragnea said at the end of the meeting of the National Executive Committee of PSD.According to him, "there is no serious reason for restructuring," which the Prime Minister doesn't want either.The National Executive Committee of the PSD validated deputies Razvan Cuc - for Minister of Transportation, and Daniel Suciu - for Minister of Regional Development, PM Viorica Dancila made the announcement at the end of the meeting on Tuesday.