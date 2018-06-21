PSD's Dragnea remains at helm of PSD and Deputies' Chamber; I'm not afraid of Iohannis or Hellvig

President of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea stated that he will remain at the helm of the PSD and the Deputies' Chamber, mentioning that he is not afraid of Klaus Iohannis or Eduard Hellvig, informs Agerpres.

"My decision is very firm: I remain at the helm of the PSD in order to put an end to all these things (...) The censure motion won't pass, but we have decided to be more firm and radical in everything that we need to do. I am not afraid of Iohannis, nor Hellvig," Dragnea stated after the PSD's National Executive Committee (CExN) meeting.