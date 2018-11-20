 
     
PSD's exec committee doubles down on party's pick for regional development minister

Agerpres
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Wednesday, at the end of a convention of the National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), main at rule, that Lia Olguta Vasilescu is the party's pick for minister of regional development and public administration, and Mircea Draghici for minister of transport.

The decision came after Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis rejected two proposals previously made: Ilan Laufer for regional development minister and Vasilescu for transport minister, on grounds that they are unsuitable.

AGERPRES .

