PSD's Tutuianu to chair Senate between 9-11 July

The leadership of the Senate will be ensured between 9-11 June by Social Democrat Senator Adrian Tutuianu.

According to a decision published in the Official Journal of Romania, President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu assigned Vice-President of the Senate Adrian Tutuianu at the helm of this forum.The plenary sitting of the Senate approved on Thursday the work schedule of this Chamber until the closing of this extraordinary session, thus, between 9-12 July and 16-19 July, the senators will work in committees."As of 9 July, up to Thursday, 12 July, works will be carried out in the standing committees for the approval of draft laws, legislative proposals, documentation and resolution of problems assigned to the committees. The same schedule will also apply for July 16-19," President of the sitting Adrian Tutuianu announced on Thursday in the plenary.