PSD Senator Cuc: Government incompetence puts Romania on the fritz

The social-democrat (PSD) senator of Neamt, Razvan Cuc, accused the Government on Tuesday, that it is taking Romania in a wrong direction and highlighted that until this time there is no state budget set, and the vaccination program is not working properly.

"The incompetence of the Government is putting Romania on the fritz! Only a few clear and simple things did the Citu cabinet have to do since being in power: the state budget, the vaccination program and a program for relaunching Romania's economy. All these being in the reach of the liberal prime minister, who came after a year of liberal governing, where he was Minister of Finance. The Government successfully missed all topics," the former PSD Transport Minister wrote on Facebook.

The social-democrat MP added that despite not having a state budget for the current year, the Government gave out ordinances to freeze public workers salaries.

Furthermore, senator Razvan Cuc highlighted that the vaccination against COVID-19 has syncope.

"Essential workers have appeared over the elderly, the chronically ill or teaching staff, and have great difficulties in registering for the vaccination program. Only 6.28% of the total of 3.6 million people over 65 managed to register for the second stage of vaccination, stage that prioritized them," Razvan Cuc also said.

He specified that Romania was one of the last countries of the European Union (EU) that granted help to Romanian companies during the pandemic.

"The Romanian Government granted the economy, in 2020, the lowest support of all the Central and Eastern European counties, approximately 4% of the GDP (Moody's rating report agency). And this help towards the companies is coming back against them: the Government is forcing companies to pay taxes based on the help received during the pandemic. Romania, with this Citu as Minister of Finance, has reached a 10% deficit of the GDP and loans of 35 billion Euro. Nobody knows where the borrowed money is," Razvan Cuc pointed out.

The former Minister of Transport warned that Romania risks losing 30,4 billion Euro, that is the European money for the National Relaunch and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"The plan was made by the Orban Government and was rejected by the European Commission. I would like to remind you that this Citu was Minister of Finance in that Government, had decision-making power, was not some anonymous looky-loo! The Citu cabinet is rapidly headed towards the title of most incompetent Government in the last 30 years. Does anyone have any doubt that it is not?" Cuc concluded.