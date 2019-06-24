PSD spokesman Mihai Fifor throws his hat in ring for presidential bid

Spokesman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Mihai Fifor announced on Monday his decision to join the competition for PSD's presidential candidate.

"Because Romania needs consensus, construction and dialogue. We must get out of this crazy state of conflict, of division, of permanent avenge. The current president has completely failed his role as mediator and integrator. He has become himself the main bearer of the social hate message, he applauded insults, promoted ad hominem attacks and has taken the political language to the lowest level. Because Romania needs a leader to facilitate its course. Out of his obsessive desire to hit out at PSD, Klaus Iohannis was the only EU head of state who said that his country does not deserve to lead Europe," Fifor wrote on Facebook, adding also that Iohannis was the only head of state to block the budget of his own country and to bring Parliament and the government into a stalemate.

He goes on to note that Romania needs honesty and that "after sowing hatred and discord, Mr. Iohannis came with the proposition of a sham political consensus, but is unable to even discuss PSD's reasonable proposals for hammering out a political agreement Romania so badly needs. I want to truly be a president of all the Romanians, from the country or from wherever life may have taken them, to revive the feeling of national unity, dignity and honor. I want to be a president who unites, who brings back common sense and decency into Romanian politics. I want to be a president who builds, who brings together the energies of this nation. I wish Romania of tomorrow to be more united, more dignified and better represented. For our and the next generations' future," Fifor concludes.