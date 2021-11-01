PSD to take up mandate if asked to form gov't without majority

First Deputy Chairman of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) Sorin Grindeanu said on Monday - when asked if PSD would take up the prime minister's position if President Iohannis handed it to him without the party asking for it or having a parliamentary majority - that he would do so.

"The conditions I mentioned earlier remain valid, and the most important thing is to have a majority government. (...) If on the off chance, in some irrational way, someone comes and says - we give you, PSD, a mandate to form the government, although no one has asked for that, and we do not have a majority, PSD will take it up. That majority must be stable in Parliament, so that we do not have to talk about minority governments," said Grindeanu.

He added that PSD would not support a new government in which Florin Citu would be once again designated prime minister and would not want to be part of such a government.

Grindeanu refused to confirm the information that two rounds of unofficial negotiations between PSD and PNL leaders had taken place of late, Agerpres informs.