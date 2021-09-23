The Social Democratic Party (PSD) asked on Thursday all the authorities responsible for verifying and sanctioning the violation of the restrictions imposed to fight the pandemic to apply "firmly" the law on the manner the National Liberal Party (PNL) Congress will be organized, agerpres reports.

"PSD summons all the authorities responsible for verifying and sanctioning the violation of the restrictions imposed to fight the pandemic to firmly apply the law on how the PNL Congress will be organized. This event is an eminently political one, and those who try to present it as a cultural show defy the common sense and intelligence of the Romanian citizens who were responsible and respected the restrictions. Given the alarming increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the organization of a political congress, with the physical presence of 5,000 people in a closed space, constitutes a very serious crime that damages the fight against diseases and directly threatens public health," shows a press release sent to AGERPRES by PSD.

According to the quoted source, the legal sanctions must be applied "firmly", and the heads of the competent institutions that will tolerate such serious violations "will themselves become accomplices" and will have to answer to the law."At the same time, the competent state bodies must urgently launch an investigation into how the members of the Government, led by Prime Minister Citu, successively amended the relevant regulations, in order to ensure an apparent legality of the event. There is no epidemiological justification for the Government's decision to change the legal framework so that cultural events in closed spaces, at 50% of capacity, can be organized at a higher incidence than the one imposed before the onset of wave 4 of the pandemic," the social democrats also say.