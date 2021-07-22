PSD urging President Iohannis to intervene in 'Citugate' scandal

The opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) is urging President Klaus Iohannis to "interrupt his leave" to step in what they call "Citugate" scandal regarding the "illegal" use of the Government's human and financial resources in Citu's election campaign for the National Liberal Party (PNL) national leader.

"Considering that this action is related to the crime of corruption provided for in Article 13 of Law 78/2000 on the prevention, detection and penalisation of corruption, the lack of a reaction from President Iohannis, who personally endorsed the Citu government, makes him an accomplice to this moral and legal guilt and nullifies his previous speech by which he publicly condemned the high-level corruption," PSD wrote in a press statement released on Thursday.

According to PSD, it is "obvious" that the prime minister "knew the content of the political scoreboard stated under the logo of his Chancellery and approved transmission to the political leaders of PNL."

"Elementary logic says that if the Prime Minister's name and the government's header had been used without his knowledge for political purposes, the natural reaction would have been to order an internal control action to identify and penalise those responsible. Also, the posts on social media and the public statements of the PNL leaders mentioned in the letter accurately followed the indications in the document sent from the government, which confirms its authenticity. Moreover, even if the document was not registered at the Registry of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, the computer details found in the file structure confirm that it was sent from the government by one of its employees who is paid from public money," said PSD, Agerpres informs.