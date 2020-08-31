PSD:Romanians could see themselves who supports corruption, party switching and incompetence of Orban Gov't

All Romanians could see for themselves who supports the corruption, party switching and incompetence of the Orban Gov't and who opposes it, state the Social Democrats, after, on Monday, the session of the Parliament's joint plenum in which the censure motion should have been debated and voted could not take place due to lack of quorum.

"The National Liberal Party was so desperate to not lose power, and for this appealed to the most dirty methods of Romanian politics, buying - until the last moment - MPs by the piece. The censure motion submitted by the PSD could not be debated today due to lack of session quorum. They were so afraid to lose power that even those bought on the last hundred meters were not allowed to come to the plenum! Today, all Romanians could see for themselves who supports the corruption, party switching and incompetence of the Orban Government and who opposes it. Contrary to what they claimed in their public statements, the USR [Save Romania Union] and the PMP [People's Movement Party] have demonstrated that today they govern with the PNL and are responsible for all the decisions of this government," the Social Democratic Party (PSD) states in a release sent to AGERPRES.Social Democrats mention that PSD MPs were present in the plenum, with the exception of five of them who "instead of doing their duty towards Romanians, they chose treason.""(In) the first meeting of the National Political Council, they will be excluded. The reconstruction of the PSD cannot be done with traitors and opportunists!" the quoted release also shows.The sitting of the joint plenum of Parliament in which the censure motion should have been debated and voted could not take place, on Monday, due to lack of quorum. Following roll call, only 226 MPs were present, the presence of 233 deputies and senators being required.