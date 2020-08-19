 
     
PSD's Ciolacu: Censure motion has nothing to do with PSD congress

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Marcel Ciolacu

The censure motion against the Government has nothing to do with the PSD congress, the Acting leader of the Social-Democrats, Marcel Ciolacu, president of the Chamber of Deputies, said on Wednesday.

He recalled that the censure motion will be read in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies on Thursday.

"Tomorrow we will set the date of the vote. So tomorrow's reading, we're in (accordance with) the Regulation and the Constitution. (...) The motion has nothing to do with the congress," Ciolacu said at PSD headquarters.

The Acting leader of the Social-Democrats reaffirmed that he wants the vote to take place as soon as possible.

