PSD's Ciolacu: Coalition decision required on whether to amend Constitution or not

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that Social Democrat lawmakers Titus Corlatean and Robert Cazanciuc will prepare a document with PSD's priorities regarding the amendment of the Constitution, pointing out that a discussion should take place within the coalition on this subject.

"I had a discussion two weeks ago with Mr. Titus Corlatean and Mr. Robert Cazanciuc on this subject, they will prepare a document for me to present to the party, with what we see as a priority for the amendment of the Constitution, but this requires a discussion inside the coalition anyway," Ciolacu said at the Palace of Parliament after the PSD National Political Council meeting.

He stressed that there is no coalition decision on this subject which is however on the table for discussion.

"No decision has been made within the coalition. It's a subject on the coalition's agenda. I didn't consider it to be a priority for Romanians, I am firmly convinced that it isn't a priority for them, we all know that their concern now, just like for all of us, is the struggle with the soaring prices, but if we look at the legislative calendar, I think the coalition should make a decision on whether to amend the Constitution or not. (...) We either initiate this move now, or Romania will again lose this opportunity to modernize its Constitution," the PSD leader said. AGERPRES