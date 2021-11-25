PSD's Ciolacu confirms PNL-PSD-UDMR-minorities political agreement, says alliance to last

National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu confirmed on Thursday having signed a political agreement among PSD, the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the national minority MPs, saying that he was "firmly convinced" that this alliance would last, agerpres reports.

Asked how the prime ministers would rotate on May 25, 2023, Ciolacu said: "Let's get to May 25 first."

He added, however, that he was "firmly convinced" that the alliance would last until then.Asked why the agreement was not signed publicly and if he is ashamed of this alliance, Ciolacu replied: "Has anyone said that?.""I do not remember having signed any public agreement so far," Ciolacu added, noting that he would give details to the press after Parliament cast its vote of confidence on the incoming government.PNL national chairman Florin Citu announced on Thursday morning the signing of a governing agreement of the coalition, calling it a "normal agreement.""That was normal; an agreement of the governing coalition was signed. You saw the content the other day, it was in the media. (...) It is a normal agreement," Citu said.The political agreement among PSD, PNL, UDMR and national minority MPs was signed on Thursday at a ceremony hosted by the office of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies that had not been publicly announced.