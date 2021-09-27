PSD's Ciolacu congratulates German Social Democrats on victory in federal parliamentary elections

National leader of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu congratulated on Monday the German Social Democrats on their victory in Sunday's federal parliamentary elections.

"I want to congratulate Olaf Scholz and the German Social Democrats for their huge victory in the federal parliamentary elections! The left has a real chance to lead Germany's destinies in the coming years and to give Europe a social and human dimension. That is what I also said when I was in Berlin together with the Party of European Socialists (PES) to back colleagues from the SPD," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that the fact that the voters of the strongest European country believe that left-wing policies can best protect them in such a crisis is a strong signal for all European Union countries."Even for Romania, where its right-wing government adrift has become a danger to the stability of the country! Therefore, I believe that early elections are the solution to give Romania a social-democratic government in tune with the rest of Europe."