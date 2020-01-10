PSD's Ciolacu: I don't believe early elections to happen, firstly because no political crisis exists in Romania

The interim chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Friday, in a press conference in southeastern Braila, that he does not believe early elections will take place in the coming period, firstly because "there is no political crisis in Romania".

"I want to congratulate the decision of the President of Romania to promulgate the PSD law to double the allowances of children. I noted myself yesterday the intention of the President of Romania to get rid of this Government. Honestly he could not say that the PNL [National Liberal Party] Government has no performance and that it compromises the assumption by the President of this government. The President of Romania said it more elegantly, that he wants early elections, but the effect is the same," stated Ciolacu.

The PSD leader criticized the intention of President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to call early elections, claiming that such a demarche "would throw Romania into a superficial political crisis."

"In Romania we have a government, a minority government, it's not the first time, we have a newly elected President, we have a functional parliament, I don't see where the crisis is and, if I take into account the international context, I already start to not understand who would assume the starting of a political crisis in Romania. (...) Why force early elections when we have planned elections this year? Because we believe we're sitting better in the polls? It's a democratic abuse. (...) A resignation from Mr. Orban would mean a political mistake towards Romanians and throwing Romania into a superficial political crisis. Who does it must assume it, as the PSD has assumed dismissing its own government," Marcel Ciolacu also said.