PSD's Ciolacu: If UDMR exits coalition, PSD will, too

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday that the Social Democrats would "automatically" withdraw from the coalition if the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) did this gesture, as the party's mandate was to shape up a ruling coalition made up of PSD, the National Liberal Party (PNL) and UDMR and minorities, not one made of PSD and PNL, agerpres reports.

"We have started in this coalition. This coalition will be made up of PNL, PSD, UDMR and the minorities. I have no other mandate from the party to shape up another majority. Logically, it means that I do not have a mandate for a PSD-PNL government. If UDMR, at this moment, leaves this coalition, PSD will automatically exit, because I have no other mandate," Ciolacu said at the Parliament Palace, when asked what PSD would do, if UDMR did not enter the governing coalition.

Regarding the fact that there would be a deadlock in the negotiations for the formation of a government, the Social Democrat leader said that "certain discussions are normal when forming a coalition".

"I want to continue to assure Romanians that on Thursday Romania will have a government and all of us who are in these negotiations and want this coalition must understand that these negotiations must be completed by Sunday," he said.

