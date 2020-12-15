PSD's Ciolacu: It is possible that Romanian Parliament will not be formed on 21 December

There is a possibility that the Romanian Parliament will not be constituted on the 21st of December if two thirds of the MPs do not come in person, on Monday night said the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu for the private broadcaster Romania TV, adding that he does not instigate, but "every parliamentarian can have a problem on the same day", according to AGERPRES.

"You see, we have told everyone, (that) the Romanian Parliament will not be constituted on the 21st [of December, ed. n.]. There is in the regulation - if two thirds are not present, Parliament is not constituted. Everyone can have a problem on the same day or, if we don't respect it, there are all the levers. (...) I do not instigate, I have no problem, but there is this loophole in the regulation and it may happen that the Romanian Parliament is not constituted. One must respect democracy and the vote of the Romanians. If one wants to play in extremes, and one mocks the Romanian vote, and go they to villa Lac 1 and they make arrangements and share after their beck and call, as they want (about) everything that Parliament represents, then it is normal that the response of those who were not invited to be in the same measure," Ciolacu said.

He pointed out that the PSD excludes any other variant besides that in which Alexandru Rafila is proposed prime minister.