PSD's Ciolacu: Orban Gov't, most incompetent and corrupt government post-Revolution

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated, on Friday, in Buzau, where he participated in the launching of the electoral campaign for the parliamentary elections, that the Government led by Ludovic Orban is the most "incompetent and corrupt" government since the Revolution of 1989 and expressed his conviction that the electorate will punish the National Liberal Party (PNL) in the parliamentary elections.

"Beside this world health crisis, with more and more drastic and disastrous overtones in what regards Romania, and as if that much bad luck wasn't enough, we're also cursed to have the most incompetent and corrupt Government after the Revolution, it's going to be a complicated period. Today is the first day of campaign, and from what I understand from the President of Romania, who has no other obsession than to organize the parliamentary elections on December 6, it's possible that on Monday this electoral campaign be over. We are all expecting some explanations for the restrictions announced yesterday in the Government sitting and how this electoral campaign will take place, so that the rights and liberties of Romanians are not infringed by normative acts that the Government has no right to issue," said Marcel Ciolacu, who is first on the PSD's list for the Chamber of Deputies.

He mentioned that, if the restrictions had been imposed much earlier, we wouldn't have reached such a critical epidemiological situation.

"We understand the necessity for some restrictions. I want to remind you that Professor Rafila has been announcing for nearly three months that we must impose these restrictions, especially in what regards public transportation. We can be only glad that, in the end, the Government will impose certain restrictions and a certain schedule for the workplace presence, both in the public and the private sector. We don't understand why they had to be taken with such delay and the more we don't take measures in real time and we wait to reach 10,000 infections per day, the restrictions will be all the more painful and have a much deeper impact on the national economy. I maintain my opinion that this is the most incompetent and corrupt government since the Revolution. It has no coherence in the decisions it makes, it only takes them depending on political interests, but I announce them that regardless of how much they want to intimidate or scare Romanians, Romanians already know that they cannot continue the next four years with this government composed of Orban, Citu, Raluca Turcan, Ms. Anisie (...). I don't believe we are so cursed as to have for another four years such a government led by a Prime Minister so overmatched in what regards the health crisis, as in what regards the economic crisis," Marcel Ciolacu also said.

The PSD leader added, among others, that the party he leads has placed on the lists for the parliamentary elections people with integrity, professionals and people who've been confirmed in their domains of activity.

"The priorities of the Social Democratic Party in this moment are to protect Romanians and to stop this pandemic. Under no circumstance, even if we entered the electoral campaign, will there be political decisions taken within the Social Democratic Party based on the political interests of the party. We will maintain ourselves on the Romanians' agenda. We came, at the national level, with a team with integrity. We took a historical decision for all political parties in Romania, we took the decision that no corrupt person will run for the dignity to be an MP on the lists of the Social Democratic Party, we made the decision to open up the party to specialists confirmed both on the national and on the international level, in the domain of healthcare, as well as in the domain of economy and, not least, in the education area. We believed that the dynamic of things will be alert and it's obvious that the current Government is out of its depth and they have a single purpose: fooling Romanians on December 6, holding these elections you can see in what conditions. I repeat, Romanians will teach the National Liberal Party a lesson on December 6 and I believe it's obvious for everyone where Romania is headed, we are headed in a totally, totally wrong direction," Marcel Ciolacu also said.