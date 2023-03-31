 
     
PSD's Ciolacu: Romanian farmers will receive new aid from the EC based on a fair formula

PSD
Marcel Ciolacu

National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday that Romanian farmers will receive new financial aid from the European Commission, based on a fair formula.

"Romanian farmers will receive new financial aid from the European Commission, based on a fair formula! This is one of the outcomes of my talks today with the executive vice-president of the European Commission, Mr Frans Timmermans. I thanked Mr Timmermans for the strong support of the European Socialists for Romania's accession to the Schengen area, and I am glad to note that this support remains just as firm from our European family," Ciolacu said in a social media post.

He added that he also said that PSD will ensure the full implementation of Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and will continue the effort to support Ukraine and Moldova.

"PSD has taken over the responsibility of governing to provide the stability that Romania needs. Today, together with Mr Timmermans and our PSD colleagues, we will celebrate 130 years of Social Democracy in Romania," said Ciolacu.

