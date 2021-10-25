PSD's Ciolacu: So far, PSD has had no negotiations to join or not to join government

PSD (Social Democratic Party) chair Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that, so far, the party he leads "has had no negotiations to join or not to join the government," and that they only discussed with the prime minister-designate over the phone, on which occasion they told him what are the 10 priorities of this party.

"Up to this point, PSD has had no negotiations to join or not to join the government. We have only discussed with the prime minister-designate over the phone, on which occasion we informed him about our 10 priorities, to possibly include them with the governing programme. Now we are waiting for him to send us the governing programme for as short a time as possible. We have not discussed, until this point, to join or not join government. We haven't had such a discussion so I cannot tell you about something that we haven't discussed," said Ciolacu, at the PSD headquarters.

Asked what he thought about the statements of the interim prime minister Florin Citu, according to whom PNL does not want to associate with PSD and would not want a government formed by PSD and PNL, Ciolacu specified: "(...) Well, I can tell you this, for sure, that there can be no negotiation with the PNL since the PNL has already taken a decision in this respect. (...) PSD is forced to talk to the prime minister-designate., Agerpres informs.

He added that Romania needs a stable government and not a minority one.