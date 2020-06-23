PSD's Ciolacu suggests Gov't wants state of alert extended indefinitely 'to steal even more'

Acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that the government want the state of alert extended "indefinitely (...) in order to steal even more".

"We were the only ones to say that the procurements without tendering made during the pandemic are an instrument for stealing! That's why they want the state of alert extended indefinitely. To steal even more! And we told them 'Stop! Enough!' 760,000 euros is, according to the criminal investigation bodies, the bribe demanded by the head of [distributor of pharmaceutical supplies] Unifarm. For the masks that even to this day haven't reached the vulnerable people. For the coveralls the doctors didn't have in the fight against the virus. And we are still asking ourselves why they are short of money for pensions and ( child) allowances! Why they don't have money for Romanian companies and producers! Why the millions borrowed by the Finance Minister are nowhere to be seen," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

Anti-corruption prosecutors placed general manager of the National Company Unifarm Eugen Adrian Ionel under court supervision in a case in which he is accused, among others, of taking bribes in connection with the award of a contract for the purchase of coronavirus protective equipment.

According to a release of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), the prosecutors of DNA's Section for the Combat of Corruption ordered the initiation of criminal action and placed Eugen Adrian Ionel under a 60-day court supervision for bribe-taking, abuse of office for obtaining undue benefits, complicity in influence peddling, incitement to forgery and use of office to favor certain persons.