PSD's Ciolacu to ask colleagues to submit party's motion of censure today if court refuses USR's

National chairman of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu says he would suggest at a meeting of the party's National Political Council that the Social Democrats table a motion of censure today if the Constitutional Court (CCR) refuses to take up the motion filed by the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), agerpres reports.

"Tomorrow, we have the CCR decision. If there is no conflict, the motion immediately enters the agenda, in a day or two, and the entire PSD will vote on the [USR-PLUS AUR] motion. We convene the standing bureaus in session and the next day we vote on the motion. If there is a conflict, immediately after CCR announces the decision, I will inform my colleagues; we have a convention of the National Political Council, and I will ask my colleagues to table tomorrow the PSD motion that is ready. We have the signatures, we have the text. We will ask in the joint session of the standing bureaus for the motion to be read on Thursday, if there is a conflict, and to have the vote on Monday at the latest," Ciolacu told Antena 3 private broadcaster on Monday.

The PSD leader added that the Social Democrats will not participate in a government of national union in case the Citu government is dismissed by a motion of censure."It is out of the question to form a government, because I keep hearing that it is a national union government, a PNL [National Liberal Party] minority government, a PSD government with PNL. From our point of view, there is only one solution - early elections. I cannot ask my colleagues to form a government with Raluca Turcan, with Citu, with Oros. (...) Backing a minority PNL government is also out of the question. We have said that very clearly," Ciolacu said.