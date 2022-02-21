PSD's Ciolacu to propose fuel excise halving

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu on Monday announced he would propose in the ruling coalition measures to reduce fuel prices, one of these being halving the fuel excise duty.

"I have asked for a simulation from the Finance Minister - what is the fuel excise and how much of the price it represents. A price of 7 lei for diesel has been reached, it seems a price that reflects the energy price rise. I believe an intervention on a limited period, for instance, halving the excise would also have a beneficial effect on inflation, as the second big issue after price rises is inflation. From the simulations made by Mr. minister the price would drop some 1.2 lei," Ciolacu explained at the Palace of Parliament, Agerpres.ro informs.

He added that such measures could be enforced on a certain period of time, depending on the state budget coverage.

"We very well know that the fuel price has a domino effect, a horizontal effect on the other prices. Therefore, one should intervene on energy, then on fuel, so that another price increase be avoided. I will go with the figures and the proposal in the coalition tomorrow," the PSD leader pointed out.