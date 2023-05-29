PSD's Ciolacu: We have submitted to the Chamber of Deputies the amendments to conclude special pension issue.

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that he submitted amendments to the law on special pensions to the Chamber of Deputies, and that the aim of these solutions is that the contribution principle should prevail in the entire public pension system, told Agerpres.

"Today, we have submitted to the Chamber of Deputies the amendments though which we want to conclude the issue of special pensions. These amendments are aimed at eliminating abuses and inequalities that have lasted too long. I have publicly assumed this role and I am determined to see it through! The goal of all of us who have worked on these solutions is that the principle of contributions should prevail throughout the public pension system," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that from now on no one will be able to build parallel systems, "in which they can arrange huge pensions pen on paper," higher than the income from professional activity.

"At the same time, we are making sure that we also meet the necessary conditions so that, once all the changes on special pensions are adopted, Romania will be able to receive an instalment of over 3 billion euros from the PNRR. We have a huge need for this money for investments in essential public systems, such as education and health," Ciolacu said.