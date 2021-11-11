PSD's Ciolacu:Those holding impressive villas will not suffer excessively if tax increases by few percent

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated, on Thursday, that persons holding "impressive villas with pools", who can afford a yacht and annually change luxury limousines will not suffer "too much" due to the increase, by a few percent, of income tax.

"I have formulated before the start of negotiations for the new Government a simple principle: higher taxes for the wealthy and benefits for those with average and reduced income. Those who hold impressive villas with pools, who can afford a yacht and change luxury limousines each year will not suffer too much from the increase by a few percent of the tax. On the other hand, in the case of employees with low wages in private companies, increasing income - not just through increasing the minimum wage, which is mandatory - including through a system of deductions for families with children could bring an additional 3-400 RON monthly. And for families where each of the parents earns around 2,500 RON after tax, this extra money counts," wrote Ciolacu, on Facebook.

He added that this simple system of deductions could generate an income increase for 85 pct of employees with a "marginal" budget impact not exceeding 0.2 pct of the GDP.