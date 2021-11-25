PSD's Firea: We need protection for all those facing domestic violence

PSD (Social Democratic Party) Senator Gabriela Firea, nominated for the office of Minister of Family in the PNL-PSD-UDMR (National Liberal Party, Social Democratic Party, Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) Government, stated on Thursday that in Romania there is a need for protection for all those facing situations of domestic violence, agerpres reports.

"November 25 is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. Romania needs, as urgently as possible, all the tools to protect mothers and children, all those in such desperate situations. The state must intervene, act, we must no longer lose any time. In 2020, the Police recorded more than 26,000 cases of beatings and other domestic violence acts. 72 women were killed. We need shelters, counseling programmes, rapid interventions by the Police, rapid decision by the courts. We need to ensure protection to all those facing situations of domestic violence," Firea wrote on Facebook.

She added that Romania urgently needs to find its humanity, solidarity, empathy."No, it's not normal to know about a case of domestic violence and not intervene. No, you don't have to sit with your hands crossed, turn your head, ignore, it's just his family, he can do what he wants. It's time to start thinking, to feel and to act," Firea mentioned.