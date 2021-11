PSD's Grindeanu: We have come up with proposals to increase state revenues, first , 'luxury' tax

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has made proposals to increase state revenues, including a "luxury" tax, during the negotiations on the government program, the party's first deputy chair Sorin Grindeanu declared on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

"Negotiations continue on areas of activity. Today's first meeting was focused on what it means to lack budgetary resources at a time when the state must be by the citizens' side, because we know, at this moment, and we can all see how the Romanians' standard of living is decreasing, and we want to come with extra income to the state budget, not just to make expenses. We certainly want to increase minimum wage as of January 1, increase the minimum pension from 800 to 1,000 lei, raise the pension point by 11%, and the allowances to be in accordance with the law. For that we have come up with proposals that will be discussed in the next period to increase state revenues. The first of these would be related to the luxury tax, if we can call it that. All civilized countries have such a tax on luxury. You want a yacht, you pay extra," said Grindeanu, at the Parliament Palace.