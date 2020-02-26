PSD's interim leader Ciolacu says PSD won't vote for Florin Citu

Interim president of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu, on Wednesday said that it is absolutely out of question that the Social Democrats will vote for the designated Prime Minister, Florin Citu, in Parliament, while even labeling Florin Citu's designation as "ridiculous."

"I would have preferred Mr. Citu to come out and tell us how he borrowed 10 billion euros in three and a half months and, above all, what he spent the money on (...)," Ciolacu told Romania TV private television broadcaster.Asked if he would exclude the possibility of PSD voting for the designated Prime Minister, Ciolacu replied: "Most definitely"."Mr. Citu is the minister who is called regularly in Parliament and he refuses to present the figures," he added.The interim leader of the PSD said that President Klaus Iohannis and the PNL have the "total power to manage" the political crisis in our country, which is "already serious".He added that the PSD was ready to work with its political opponents, but this was not possible."It is clear what path they chose [the President and the PNL - editor's note], they are forcing for the elections. We are ready for elections, we have no problem with this, but someone will have to answer for all this political crisis. The discussions today have been very short, around 12 minutes, so I suppose the President just took note of the decision that was already taken," Ciolacu said.President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday, at the end of his consultations with the political parties and parliamentary formations, that he has designated Florin Citu for the position of Prime Minister.