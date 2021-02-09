PSD's Rafila: It is no secret the inability to manage the pandemic has dominated the Health Ministry

Social Democratic Party (PSD) MP Alexandru Rafila said on Tuesday that the Ministry of Health's "inaction" and "obvious inability" to manage the COVID-19 pandemic has dominated this period, and that is the main reasons why the Social Democrats initiated a simple motion against Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu.

"I do not think it is a secret to anyone that at the level of the Ministry of Health it has not been action that dominated during this period, but inaction and the obvious inability to manage this pandemic. Certainly, this motion is an alarm that representatives of patient organisations have sounded. I understand that a month and a half is a short time, but it is not so short not to manage the major public health problem and not to manage pressing problems, such as those related to patients' access to health services other than for the coronavirus infection. Together with my colleagues, I tried to do an X-ray and, moreover, to offer solutions, because any criticism, if not accompanied by solutions, becomes just a simple exercise," said Rafila at the Parliament House.

According to him, PSD do not necessarily rely on other parties in Parliament to carry their motion.PSD MPs are expected to submit on Wednesday a simple motion against Voiculescu called "Incompetence and lack of commitment kill. Vlad Voiculescu - a danger to the health of Romanians."

