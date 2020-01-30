PSD's Simons: We have more than 233 votes for the motion right now

Leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) group in the Deputies' Chamber, Alfred Simonis, on Thursday stated there are more than 233 MPs who would vote for the motion of censure, with the debates calendar to be established early next week.

"We will see at the voting how we really stand. Our calculations show we have more than 233 votes right now and I trust that, by the start of the debates and by the end of the voting on the motion of censure, we will have all the necessary votes and we will exceed this number easily," Simonis told Parliament.

The PSD Deputy claimed that, so far, "there are no colleagues" who are not able to participate in the plenary sitting or showed any intention not to vote for the motion of censure.

Simonis also added on Thursday that they weren't able to establish a calendar at the joint sitting of the Standing Bureaus because "some of our colleagues who are members of these forums missed the meeting," but also because a new composition of the Bureau is to be chosen on Monday, according to the procedure used in the beginning of every session.

"There will not be a serious delay, what is important is to start the activity in Parliament and to find a suitable date to topple this toxic government for Romania," said the Social Democrat.

When he was asked if PSD considers proposing a new national union government at the consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on the topic of making a new government, in case the motion does pass, his answer was: "We haven't abandoned that idea, but we are still to discuss this inside the party. It is probably the best option to work with."

He mentioned that, among the criticism included with the motion, there is one about the privatisation of the healthcare system.

"The Prime Minister defends Minister Costache, who is operating on patients at the private clinic during the night and gives money from the Ministry to finance the respective private hospitals and others the next day. (...) And I mean now the privatisation of the healthcare system. For when a government tries to give from the budget of the Ministry of Health to the private hospitals important amounts of money - 6.5 billion lei - while the budget remains the same, this means the Romanian citizens won't be able to benefit from the same services in the public healthcare system," said the leader of the PSD Deputies. AGERPRES